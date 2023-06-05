WORLD
1 MIN READ
Farm owner's project aims to triple UK's temperate rainforest
Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the World Environment Day which aims to raise awareness about environmental protection including rain forests. The crucial role rainforests play in combating climate change is well known. Less well known is that rainforests once covered large parts of Europe as well as the Amazon, sub-Saharan Africa and Indonesia. In the UK, temperate rain forests once covered 20 per cent of the land but today less than one per cent is left. But awareness of the existence of these unique habitats is growing, as are plans to protect and expand them. Farm owner launches project to triple UK’s temperate rainforest. TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood went to a small rainforest in western England to find out more.
DIGITAL-UKRAINFOREST-PKG-SMW / Others
June 5, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us