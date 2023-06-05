Pro-Ukraine fighters claim several Russian soldiers captured

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian fighters says it's captured several Russian soldiers during a cross-border raid. The Russian Volunteer Corps earlier said it had taken two Russian soldiers from Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, but it's now posted an online video showing around a dozen Russian captives. The group says it will hand them over to Ukrainian authorities. Usman Aliyu Uba reports. #ukraine #russia #russiansoldiers