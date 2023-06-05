How much influence do US and Saudi Arabia have in averting crisis in Sudan?

Fighting intensifies in several areas of the Sudanese capital Khartoum after a ceasefire deal expired last week and there's been. A new outburst of violence in North Darfur state at least 40 people killed. The UN says over 1.2 million people have been displaced since the beginning of the conflict. Political analyst, Mohamed Kheir Omer explains.