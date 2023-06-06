WORLD
UN condemns killing of Palestinian toddler by Israeli army
The child’s father denies the Israeli narrative, saying there was no exchange of fire in the area and accuses Israeli security forces of directly opening fire on his car.
The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the incident but rights groups say such investigations rarely lead to prosecution or disciplinary action against soldiers. / Photo: AFP
June 6, 2023

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has condemned the killing of a Palestinian toddler by Israeli security forces.

"I condemn and am deeply saddened by the death of a 2-year-old Palestinian boy, who was critically injured by Israeli security forces’ gunfire in Al Nabi Saleh," said Tor Wennesland on Twitter.

He added that "civilians and particularly children continue to bear the brunt of this conflict" and urged the Israeli authorities to bring "those responsible to be held to account."

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the death of two-year-old Mohammad Tamimi, who was seriously wounded on Thursday when Israeli military opened fire on a car in the town of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah. His father was also injured in the attack.

'Mistakenly shot'

The Israeli army said an initial investigation showed that two Palestinian gunmen allegedly opened fire on a nearby settlement with Israeli security forces responding to the gunfire.

The army said the toddler was mistakenly shot and regretted “harm to (noncombatants) and works to prevent such incidents."

The child’s father, however, denied the Israeli narrative, saying there was no exchange of fire in the area and accused Israeli army of directly opening fire on his car.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

RelatedPalestinian child shot by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank dies
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
