WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK lawmaker charged with 'racially abusing' Bahraini activist
Bob Stewart, who is currently chairman of the all-parliamentary group on Bahrain, is also alleged to have told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei to “go back to Bahrain” during a confrontation in December.
UK lawmaker charged with 'racially abusing' Bahraini activist
Soon after the exchange became public, Stewart said he had made a mistake and that he had been goaded into a response. / Photo: AA
June 6, 2023

A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has been charged with racially abusing a Bahraini activist, London police said.

Bob Stewart, 73, is alleged to have told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei to “go back to Bahrain” following the altercation on December 14 outside a historic Foreign Office building in the heart of the capital.

Stewart, who is currently chairman of the all-parliamentary group on Bahrain, is also alleged to have told Alwadaei, 36, to “get stuffed” and that he is “taking money off my country.”

The incident was caught on camera and was widely circulated across social media. Soon after the exchange became public, Stewart said he had made a mistake and that he had been goaded into a response.

London's Metropolitan Police, which launched an investigation after Alwadaei made a complaint about the incident outside Lancaster House, charged Stewart with using “threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated” on Tuesday.

With regard to the same incident, Stewart has also been charged with using “threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

Police said the additional count has been added in order “to allow the court discretion on the racial element of the allegation."

Alwadaei has said he is living in exile after being tortured in the Gulf state following his participation in anti-government protests.

He is the director of advocacy at the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, whose self-declared mission is “to promote human rights and effective accountability in Bahrain.”

Stewart, a former British army officer best known for his command of the UN peacekeeping forces in Bosnia during the early 1990s, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us