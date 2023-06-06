Zehranur Aydemir’s first brush with student activism was at the TOBB Economy and Technology University in Ankara, where she joined the youth branch of Türkiye’s AK Party.

The experience sparked her interest in politics, paving the way for her to become the youngest member of the current parliament at the age of 25.

Following the May 14 general elections, women's representation in parliament has risen considerably, hitting the highest-ever level with 121 female candidates winning their seats.

Aydemir, among five of the 600 deputies under 30, has already captured attention with her prosperous past and innovative mind.

“I will do my best to expand my dialogue channels with the youth, to evaluate their feedback in the policy-making process, and to be the voice of the youth in our parliament,” she tells TRT World.

Aydemir has been directly involved in politics since she started her university education. She studied Industrial Engineering along with Computer Engineering as a double major.

Before starting her career in politics, she worked as a software engineer in some of Türkiye’s leading software companies. Her ambition in technology and engineering is expected to influence her projects as a parliament member, as she believes that developments in industrial and mechanical fields directly affect the country's welfare.

More diversity needed

According to Türkiye’s Constitutional Law, Turkish citizens aged 30 and above could contest parliamentary elections. The age limit was lowered to 25 in 2006 and finally to 18 in 2017, paving the way for the entry of young leaders into Türkiye’s political scene.

Before Aydemir, AK Party’s Rumeysa Kadak became the youngest parliament member when she was elected in 2018, aged 22. Now 27, she is the second youngest member of parliament after Aydemir.

As Türkiye’s parliament gets more diversified in terms of age, gender, and ethnicity, there is still a need for more.

Aydemir believes that youth and female participation in Turkish politics needs to increase.

“I think that young people should be at the forefront and participate in all political mechanisms since they are more courageous, enterprising, and open to innovation by nature,” she adds.

Even though the number of female MPs in the Turkish Parliament is at its highest right now, Zehranur thinks that it is not enough.

“We achieved the highest female representation rate in the parliament since the history of the Republic, but of course, we will try our best to increase it to higher rates,” she says.

“An issue should first be discussed by its interlocutors. As a woman, I think that women's issues should be discussed first and foremost by women.”

Youth as ‘engine power’

As more than five million first-time voters went to the polls in Türkiye’s latest elections last month, it is necessary to say that Turkish youth has a more significant say in the country’s future now, both as voters and the elected ones.

“Young people's dynamic and courageous nature can pave the way for change and innovations. If innovations, changes and reforms occur in our country, I think the engine power is youth,” Aydemir says.

She encourages young citizens to participate more not only in politics but also in many other fields, to develop themselves as well as develop the country.

She calls on Türkiye’s young minds to “discover their own interests and talents and take courses on different disciplines outside their area of expertise.”

“I recommend they spend their university life well, learn new languages and improve the languages they already know, search for internship opportunities and programmes abroad, learn and benefit from these opportunities,” she adds.