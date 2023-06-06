June 6, 2023
Russia and Ukraine blame each other over damage to Nova Kakhovka dam
A large dam in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine has been badly damaged, forcing thousands of people living nearby to evacuate the area. Kiev says Russian forces blew a hole in the dam wall, but Moscow says it was hit by Ukrainian shelling. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in Polish military intelligence, explains who he thinks destroyed the dam.
