Kyrgyzstan has claimed that a plot to seize power through mass protests and riots was foiled and that everyone involved was arrested prior to the plan's execution.

The SCNS released a video statement on Tuesday showing men and women being detained in various locations. However, it did not reveal their identities.

The video shows their business cards, which include the names Alexandr Kovalyov, Anton Nazarenko, and Sergey Voitsinsky.

According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), a group of people were arrested on charges of preparing mass protests aimed at seizing power in the country.

"In the course of work to ensure the security of the state and the protection of the constitutional order, the illegal activities of a group of persons who conducted clandestine preparations for holding mass protests and large-scale riots on the territory of the country with the subsequent violent seizure of power were identified and suppressed," the statement said.

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan's media reported that the SCNS carried out mass arrests without providing details on those arrested or the number of people taken into custody.