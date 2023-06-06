WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kyrgyzstan successfully foils alleged coup attempt, arrests plotters
A group of people were arrested on charges of preparing mass protests aimed at seizing power in the country, according to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).
Kyrgyzstan successfully foils alleged coup attempt, arrests plotters
One of the members of a group planning to seize power in Kyrgyzstan using mass demonstrations was detained in an operation. / Photo: AA
June 6, 2023

Kyrgyzstan has claimed that a plot to seize power through mass protests and riots was foiled and that everyone involved was arrested prior to the plan's execution.

The SCNS released a video statement on Tuesday showing men and women being detained in various locations. However, it did not reveal their identities.

The video shows their business cards, which include the names Alexandr Kovalyov, Anton Nazarenko, and Sergey Voitsinsky.

According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), a group of people were arrested on charges of preparing mass protests aimed at seizing power in the country.

"In the course of work to ensure the security of the state and the protection of the constitutional order, the illegal activities of a group of persons who conducted clandestine preparations for holding mass protests and large-scale riots on the territory of the country with the subsequent violent seizure of power were identified and suppressed," the statement said.

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan's media reported that the SCNS carried out mass arrests without providing details on those arrested or the number of people taken into custody.

RelatedTurkish, Kazakh leaders meet ahead of summit in Ankara
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us