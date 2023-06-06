Neo-Nazis of the Mediterranean

TRT World’s Investigative Unit has gone undercover and exposed illegal activities by two far-right parties, the Golden Dawn and The National Popular Front (ELAM).The “Neo-Nazis of the #Mediterranean” leave only a trail of violence. Posing new challenges to European societies and to mainstream political parties, the documentary exposes illegal activities of one extreme right party, The National Popular Front (#ELAM), in the Republic of South Cyprus. Our investigative unit reveals for the first time the training location of this neo-nazi militant group where its members receive weapons training and extremist ideological indoctrination, and how these extremists plan to eliminate their rivals by force. Exclusive interviews of ELAM’s victims in #Cyprus will also reveal the increasing influence and danger of this militant anti-democratic movement.