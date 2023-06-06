WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kosovo Hits Back Against US Criticism Over Recent Tensions With Serbs
A long-simmering standoff between Kosovo and Serbia has once again turned violent, despite a series of reconciliation talks and EU-led efforts. Dozens of ethnic Serbs and NATO peacekeepers were injured last week in northern Kosovo, where Serbs represent a majority. The flare-up came after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following local elections in April which Serbs boycotted. Kosovo's police raided Serb-dominated areas and seized local municipality buildings, triggering more fierce protests. Both Serbia's and Kosovo's leaders are trading blaming for the escalation, however the Pristina government has been criticised internationally. Aksel Zaimovic reports from the Serbian capital where protests have been taking place over the weekend. And in Moldova, European leaders met for a symbolic summit to show unity in the face of Russia's attack on Ukraine. The European Political Community, established last year, is meant to improve co-operation between the EU and non-members, including aspiring countries in the Western Balkans. The leaders discussed security, defence and the energy crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Fearing that the war next door could spill over, the Balkan leaders of non-member countries sought to secure promises for a speedier accession to the bloc. Moldova gained candidate status along with Ukraine last year, but accession efforts have stalled for many reasons. The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia also held talks in the presence of the French president and German chancellor on the sidelines of the summit amid ongoing violence in Kosovo's north. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL / TRT World
June 6, 2023
