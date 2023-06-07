WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria, the Backstage - Episode 5
Episode 5 picks up with the exponential growth of ISIS as the group takes control of large swathes of Syria and Iraq. DAESH continues their march to power as an indecisive White House dashes the hopes of millions of Syrians for regime change. Syria turns into a battlefield as proxies backed by superpowers rise to prominence. DAESH attacks Kobane, a stronghold of the YPG, the Syrian arm of the PKK terror group. This prompts the US into action, after four years of indecision; Obama finally signs off on using US airpower in Syria. The Pentagon does not want a big military footprint in Syria so local forces are recruited for ground operations. America creates the Syrian Democratic Forces. Operation Inherent Resolve’s spokesmen reveals how the US rebranded the YPG as the SDF to hide the group’s ties to the PKK. A new alliance is formed, one that makes America’s NATO ally Turkey extremely uncomfortable. We talk to many insiders that give us details on how the coalition was formed.
Syria, The Backstage / TRT World
June 7, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us