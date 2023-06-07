Syria, the Backstage - Episode 5

Episode 5 picks up with the exponential growth of ISIS as the group takes control of large swathes of Syria and Iraq. DAESH continues their march to power as an indecisive White House dashes the hopes of millions of Syrians for regime change. Syria turns into a battlefield as proxies backed by superpowers rise to prominence. DAESH attacks Kobane, a stronghold of the YPG, the Syrian arm of the PKK terror group. This prompts the US into action, after four years of indecision; Obama finally signs off on using US airpower in Syria. The Pentagon does not want a big military footprint in Syria so local forces are recruited for ground operations. America creates the Syrian Democratic Forces. Operation Inherent Resolve’s spokesmen reveals how the US rebranded the YPG as the SDF to hide the group’s ties to the PKK. A new alliance is formed, one that makes America’s NATO ally Turkey extremely uncomfortable. We talk to many insiders that give us details on how the coalition was formed.