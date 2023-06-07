WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria, the Backstage - Episode 1
The first episode starts with giving background of relations of US and Syria. Newly elected young president of the USA had a different international policy in his mind, especially toward to the Middle East. While he wanted to improve relations with Iran and Syria, North Africa witnesses the first sparks of the Arab Spring ignite in Tunisia and Egypt. As the wave of protests topples leaders throughout the region, US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford tells us about his conversation with Bashar al Assad. The confident Syrian leader says “It will never happen” in his country recalls Ford. Then, protests break out in Daraa in response to the imprisonment of 15 local teenagers. Assad’s crackdown is swift and fierce but triggers an unexpected reaction. Protests sweep the country as the opposition grows in numbers. The events in Syria become an international matter. Ambassador Ford meets with Opposition groups and relays their concerns to Washington. Insiders paint a picture of an indecisive and divided Administration as we go behind the scenes to see how the White House viewed the events that would lead to the Syrian Conflict.
Syria, The Backstage / TRT World
June 7, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us