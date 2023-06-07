WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria, the Backstage - Episode 3
Episode 3 begins with efforts made by Obama’s advisors to keep the President on “the right side of history”, by supporting the opposition against Assad. As Washington watches the atrocities committed by Assad, Syria descends into chaos. We hear the stories of Syrian orphans telling us their heartbreaking stories under the barrel bombs. General David Petraeus tells us about a military plan he devised to end the conflict that fell on deaf ears in Washington. We learn of the CIA’s attempts to train and equip rebels, which fail miserably. Washington and Moscow are embroiled in their own war of diplomacy, unable to reach a resolution. Officials from both countries meet in Geneva and agree to a transitional governing body. The deal would put the opposition in charge of overseeing elections, and put the country on the path to democracy. The United Nations decides to sponsor another attempt. But Obama’s Ambassador to Syria sent to build bridges between Damascus and Washington, decides to give up.
Syria, The Backstage / TRT World
June 7, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us