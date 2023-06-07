Evacuations under way as water gushes through damaged Ukraine dam

A Russian news agency is reporting that at least seven people are missing after a major dam collapsed in the Russian-held Kherson region of southern Ukraine. Flooding is exptected to reach its peak on Wednesday according to Ukrainian authorities. The unfolding disaster is expected to have far-reaching implications and could even affect global food prices. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for a blast that caused the damage. TRT World's Andy Roesgen brings us more.