Evacuations under way as water gushes through damaged Ukraine dam
A Russian news agency is reporting that at least seven people are missing after a major dam collapsed in the Russian-held Kherson region of southern Ukraine. Flooding is exptected to reach its peak on Wednesday according to Ukrainian authorities. The unfolding disaster is expected to have far-reaching implications and could even affect global food prices. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for a blast that caused the damage. TRT World's Andy Roesgen brings us more.
June 7, 2023
