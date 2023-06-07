Kiev and Moscow trade blame over Nova Kakhovka dam damage

The head of the UN's aid programme has warned of grave and far-reaching consequences for Southern Ukraine, following the collapse of a dam on Tuesday.Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in the Kherson region, with authorities claiming almost 30 towns and villages along the Dnipro River have been flooded. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of having caused the damage, which both sides deny. Claire Herriot reports.