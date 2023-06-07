WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tunisia recovers bodies of African refugees after new boat disaster
Authorities find bodies of nine African refugees and migrants while 29 others are rescued as boat capsizes off Monastir coast, officials say.
Tunisia recovers bodies of African refugees after new boat disaster
Tunisia has long been a favoured spot for irregular refugees and migrants attempting the journey. Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
June 7, 2023

The Tunisian Coast Guard has recovered the bodies of nine African refugees and migrants and rescued 29 after their boat sank off the coast of Monastir when they were trying to reach the Italian coast.

Farid Ben Jaha, spokesperson for the Monastir courts said on Wednesday that searches are under way for more potential drowned people in this new disaster off the Tunisian coast.

The country, whose coastline is less than 150 kilometres from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favoured spot for irregular refugees and migrants attempting the journey.

In recent years, thousands have either died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean.

RelatedRefugee boat sinking off Tunisia leaves at least 19 dead
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us