June 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US media: Prosecutors tell Trump lawyers he is target in probe
US prosecutors have told Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president is the target of an investigation into his handling of classified documents. The notification to Trump’s lawyers is the clearest indication that the former president is likely to be charged with a crime. Political analyst Eric Ham unpacks the significance of this development.
