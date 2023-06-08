US Secretary of State Blinken urges countries to repatriate Daesh fighters

US secretary of State Antony Blinken has committed 148 million dollars to the Global Coalition against Daesh at a meeting in Saudi Arabia. The 85 member coalition was formed in 2014 -it continues to support efforts to fight the terror group and rehabilitate members - with Saudi Arabia also saying it will pour more aid into rebuilding former Daesh controlled areas - along with other measures. Shoaib Hasan has the story.