The steps needed to ensure the security, peace and welfare of the Turkish nation will continue with the same determination in the "Century of Türkiye," the centennial of the Turkish Republic, the country's National Security Council has said.

The country's premier body met for the first time on Thursday since the new government took charge after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 28.

It discussed matters related to global peace and security including the Ukraine war, Syria, the Caucasus, and Kosovo.

"Permanent peace and territorial integrity of Syria are only possible through elimination of all terrorist groups," the council said in a statement, and reiterated the "significance of international cooperation in facilitating the voluntary, safe, and dignified repatriation of Syrians to their homeland."

On the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out last year in February, the Council said "Türkiye will keep contributing to peace efforts."

It expressed satisfaction with the progress in talks for the normalisation of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying a "fair solution is a must for peace in the Caucasus."

On tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, the top brass highlighted the importance of Turkish support to the Balkans region as the dialogue process continues.

While taking stock of the situation in Sudan, the Council urged the warring parties, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, to resolve their issues peacefully, and declare an immediate ceasefire.