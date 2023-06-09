TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan reappoints Fahrettin Altun as Türkiye's Director of Communications
In line with the vision of President Erdogan, says Altun, "we will work together for our goals for the Century of Türkiye."
Altun, 47, was first appointed by Erdogan as the presidency's communications director on July 25, 2018. / Photo: AA
June 9, 2023

Fahrettin Altun has been appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the Presidency's Director of Communications, according to the Official Gazette.

The announcement of Altun's appointment in the gazette was made early on Friday.

Altun thanked President Erdogan on Twitter, emphasising unity and cooperation.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who once again entrusted the duty of Communications Director to me, for his approval," Altun said,

"In line with the vision of our president, we will work together for our goals for the Century of Türkiye, and we will continue our struggle for truth. May Allah always keep our unity and solidarity," he added.

Altun, 47, was first appointed by Erdogan as the presidency's communications director on July 25, 2018.

Engaged in research in the fields of political communication, media and communication sociology, political sociology and cultural studies, Altun received his Ph. D. in the field of media philosophies.

SOURCE:AA
