WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Mehdi Bayadsa, 29, was killed by Israeli soldiers as tensions run high across the occupied territory amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.
Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near the Rantis checkpoint linking the occupied West Bank and Israel. / Photo: AA Archive
June 9, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry.

Mehdi Bayadsa, 29, was killed by "bullets from the occupation (Israel) near the Rantis military checkpoint, west of Ramallah", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was notified through the Civil Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Authority’s official liaison office with the Israeli authorities, on the death of a Palestinian near an Israeli military checkpoint west of Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near the Rantis checkpoint linking the occupied West Bank and Israel.

The Israeli army claimed that a suspect arrived at the checkpoint with an apparent "stolen car." "While (Israeli) soldiers inspected his vehicle, the suspect attacked an (Israeli) soldier and attempted to steal his weapon," the army's statement said.

It also said another soldier opened fire on the suspect and "neutralised him."

The Israeli army added that it is checking the background of the incident whether it is a criminal-related one, due to the claim that a stolen car is involved.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

RelatedIsrael killed 112 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, West Bank in 2023: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us