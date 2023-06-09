June 9, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudan declares UN special representative persona non grata
Sudan says it has notified the United Nations that it has declared the representative of the UN secretary-general, persona non grata. Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had previously expressed his disapproval of Volker Perthes. William Abur from the University of Melbourne explains why Burhan is unimpressed with the UN representative.
Sudan declares UN special representative persona non grata / Others
Explore