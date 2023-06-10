Somalia has "neutralised" all Al Shabab terrorists involved in an attack on a beachside hotel in capital Mogadishu, state media reported.

"Security forces have successfully neutralised the militants responsible for the terrorist attack on Pearl Beach Hotel in Lido Beach," the Somali National News Agency reported early on Saturday.

"A large number of civilians were rescued during the operation."

There was no immediate word on any deaths from the fighting that began on Friday.

The Pearl Beach hotel is down the street from the Turkish Embassy and is popular with government officials.

Witness Hassan Abdirahman told The Associated Press that he was in the restaurant at the time.

"I heard the sound of gunshots which came from the beach direction and followed by the huge sound of an explosion."

He said that he escaped and saw damaged vehicles along the street.

Another witness Mulki Osman said he and his friends "instantly fled for cover" in the restaurant when they heard explosions and gunfire shortly before 8 pm [local time].

"Some of my friends are still stuck inside the hotel, but the security officers managed to rescue me. I hope they stay safe," he said.

Endemic security problems

Lido Beach is one of Mogadishu's most popular areas and is busy on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy the weekend by visiting local coffee shops and ice cream parlours.

Al Qaeda's East Africa affiliate, Al Shabab, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Somalia-based terror group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

Al Shabab killed 54 Ugandan peacekeepers in an attack on an African Union base in the southern town of Bulo Marer last month.

The latest attack highlights the endemic security problems in the Horn of Africa country as it struggles to emerge from decades of conflict and natural disasters.