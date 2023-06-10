June 10, 2023
Trump faces 37 criminal counts related to classified documents
Political battle lines are being drawn across the US, after the historic federal indictment of former president Donald Trump. The Republican front-runner for president in 2024, is facing charges related to his unauthorised removal of classified documents from the White House. Those documents contained information about the defensive and nuclear capabilities of the US and foreign nations. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage. #trump
