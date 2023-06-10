June 10, 2023
Four children found alive five weeks after plane crash in jungle
In a miraculous tale of survival, four siblings - aged 13, 9, 4 and eleven months - have been rescued in the Colombian jungle 40 days after their plane crashed, killing the plane's pilots and the children's mother. They are now back in the care of their grandmother, who authorities say is partially responsible for their ability to survive. Priyanka Navani reports.
