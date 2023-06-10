CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Tens dead, injured as heavy rains pound northwest Pakistan
Deadly rains and hail hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers.
Tens dead, injured as heavy rains pound northwest Pakistan
PM orders officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. / Photo: AFP
June 10, 2023

Heavy rains have swept through Pakistan’s northwest, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured, authorities said.

Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said on Saturday, uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers.

Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured, Ahmed said.

Last year, monsoon rains and flooding devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting around 33 million people, displacing nearly 8 million.

To mitigate the effects of natural disasters, the government in its national budget draft presented on Friday allocated $1.3 billion for climate resilience.

Relief operation

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life loss from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.

Meanwhile, Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea.

The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometres per hour (93 miles per hour) was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan's disaster management agency said.

RelatedSeveral killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us