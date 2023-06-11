June 11, 2023
Voters head to polls on Sunday to elect Montenegro’s new government
Polls open in under an hour in Montenegro's nationwide snap parliamentary elections. The aim is to elect a new government that will carry out economic reforms and bring the country closer to EU membership. Its former leader, Milo Djukanovic, lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
