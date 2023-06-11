June 11, 2023
EU considers major Tunisia aid package as migration surges
Leaders on both sides of the Mediterranean met in the Tunisian capital Tunis on Sunday to discuss a raft of topics, among them illegal immigration from the African continent into Europe. EU leaders are hoping to partner with Tunisia to send illegal arrivals back to their home countries, but so far Tunisia doesn't seem to be buying the proposal as Priyanka Navani explains.
