Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at a hospital in Milan. He was 86 years old. Berlusconi was suffering from leukaemia and had recently developed a lung infection. Known for his flamboyant political style, Berlusconi was also famously resilient. He reshaped Italy's political and cultural landscape, serving as the premier of several Italian governments over nine years. Let's take a look at the life of the man who dominated Italian politics for four decades.