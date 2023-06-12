WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 40 civilians killed in militia attack in DRC's Ituri
Jean Richard Lenga, chief of Bahema Badjere district, said militiamen massacred 46 people with knives and firearms and burnt others in their homes in the middle of the camp.
More than 40 civilians killed in militia attack in DRC's Ituri
Rebel attacks deepen displacement crisis in Republic of Congo's Ituri [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
June 12, 2023

More than 40 civilians were killed in a militia attack on a camp for displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, a local official and the head of a civil society group said.

They said early on Monday that the CODECO group, one of many militias operating in Congo's conflict-ridden east, was responsible for the killings at the Lala camp.

Jean Richard Lenga, chief of Bahema Badjere district, said militiamen massacred 46 people with knives and firearms and burnt others in their homes in the middle of the camp.

"The whole village is in mourning now, it's too sad," he said, adding that the authorities were still looking for bodies.

A civil rights group head, Charite Banza, also put the toll at 46 dead, adding that the victims' bodies would be buried in a mass grave.

An eye-witness said he had seen "more than 40 bodies" lying on the ground.

RelatedSeveral people, including women and children, 'hacked to death' in DRC
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us