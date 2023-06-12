June 12, 2023
Honduran president meets Chinese counterpart to hold talks
Honduras President Xiomara Castro has arrived and met her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing. It's Castro's first visit to China since her country severed ties with Taiwan - in favour of Beijing. Taiwan and China have long been locked in a battle for diplomatic recognition. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the effects of these talks may be felt around the region.
