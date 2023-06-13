Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Preparations are underway in Italy for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's state funeral on Wednesday. The country's longest-serving post-war leader died at the age of 86 on Monday. Berlusconi was the first person to become prime minister without previously having held any sort of government job. Often described as a populist, he was also highly controversial. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.