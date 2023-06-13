WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man arrested after 3 people found dead in UK's Nottingham
 Police say that they arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
June 13, 2023

Nottinghamshire Police has arrested a man over suspected links to the murder of three people in the city on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to Ilkeston Road, where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident on Milton Street, where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are cur rently being treated in the hospital.

A man has also been found dead on Magdala Road.

Police say that they arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and that he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

Nottingham police say a number of roads in the city will remai n closed as the investigation progresses.

