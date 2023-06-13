2023 marks the 90th anniversary of establishing Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, which "flies to more countries than any other airline in the world."

On May 20, 1933, the airline company, known as State Airlines Administration, commenced its operations, spearheaded by Fesa Evrensev, Türkiye's inaugural aviator and chief executive, with a modest team of 30 employees, a five-aircraft fleet and 28 seats.

It made its first foreign flight between Ankara-Istanbul-Athens in 1947. The carrier currently flies to 344 points in 129 countries and five continents with a total staff number of 82,000, with a young fleet of 418 aircraft, proudly carrying the Turkish flag across the globe, opening doors to the wider world for its passengers.

The company has witnessed significant expansion over several decades. According to a survey by a leading independent valuation and strategy consultancy, it has been named Türkiye's most valuable brand for the last six years in a row.

Being named "Best Airline In Europe," "Top-10 International Airline," "Five Star Global Airline," "Best Airline Of Eastern Europe," and "Top-3 Global Airlines" by international institutions, the carrier is now one of the principal actors in Türkiye's growth.

​​​​Today, breaking records is a routine for Turkish Airlines. In May 2023, it recorded its history's highest performance by hosting 7,4 million passengers.

A rising star

Having the youngest and most modern fleet in Europe, the company's fleet has flourished thanks to its high-tech, fuel-efficient and environmentally conscious aircraft purchases that provide a high level of comfort.

It earned the title of the Best Airline in Europe in 2022 due to its unrivalled flight network, young fleet, comfortable seats and delicious treats.

The carrier has engraved its name with exciting world-renowned sponsorships and advertisements collaborating with world stars such as Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi, Morgan Freeman, and many more.

Despite the severe impact of the pandemic on air travel in 2021, the airline achieved a net profit of $959 million, marking a significant improvement from the $836 million net loss incurred in 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Freighter services also proved the worth of the company. As Turkish Airlines' chairman of the board and the executive committee, Ahmet Bolat stated in an interview:

"Cargo operations were like a lifeline to the industry throughout the pandemic. In response to the strong demand, Turkish Cargo demonstrated successful performance and ranked 5th among air cargo carriers worldwide. Our cargo unit revenues in 2022 were approximately double that of 2019, which led to an increase in our cargo revenues by more than two times."

In previous years, Harvard Business School (HBS) has acknowledged the impressive achievements of Turkish Airlines by conducting a case study named "Turkish Airlines: Widen Your World" that delved into the airline's transformation from a regional contender to a dominant global player in the international aviation industry.

Türkiye becoming ideal destination

Türkiye, becoming a more appealing destination for many passengers globally, has helped Turkish Airlines compete with recognisable competitors in the same region, such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways. Istanbul's proximity to Europe also played a significant role in this competition.

During the summer tourist season, the country experiences a substantial domestic market that significantly contributes to the remarkable profit margins achieved by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus within the industry, analysis says.

In 2022, Türkiye's airports handled 182.3 million passengers, of which 385,838 were transiting, data from the Turkish General Directorate of State Airports Authority​​ (DHMI) says.

Turkish Airlines has been actively developing the new Istanbul Airport and the now-inoperative Istanbul Atatürk Airport as they became prominent regional hubs.

Istanbul Airport broke a world air traffic record last week, with 1,594 take-offs and landings, thanks to the UEFA Champions League final, according to Türkiye's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The directorate said additional scheduled and charter flights had an essential role in the record.

Turkish Airlines has now set ambitious goals to become the second-largest airline worldwide in terms of international capacity.

Their plan includes carrying 171 million passengers in 2033, a significant increase from the 10 million passengers transported in 2003. Additionally, it aims to expand its fleet to 813 aircraft by the same year and fly to 400 points with a staff of 150,000.

These goals are expected to contribute significantly to Türkiye's future developments.