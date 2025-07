‘Ecevit the Lover’ still waiting for the love of his life 24 years later

“Asik Ecevit” or “Ecevit the Lover” from Türkiye’s Black Sea region has been waiting from 24 years for the love of his life at the bus stop where they met decades ago. After being rejected by her family and losing her, Ecevit Okuzcu still hopes that the love of his life will return to him.