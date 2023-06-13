June 13, 2023
Donald Trump arrives in Florida to face criminal charges
Former US President Donald Trump is due to appear in a Miami court to face criminal charges related to his mishandling of classified materials. He's the first former US president to face a federal indictment. In total, there are 37 federal charges relating to sensitive files he kept at his Florida home. David Dunn of the University of Birmingham weighs in.
