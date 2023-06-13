June 13, 2023
Small businesses in Nigeria feel impact after fuel subsidy removed
In Nigeria, many low-income earners and small businesses are feeling the strain after the recent removal of the country's fuel subsidy. In his inauguration speech on May 29, the country's President Bola Tinubu made the announcement, and the decision has left many terrified about the knock-on effects. Kubra Akkoc has more.
