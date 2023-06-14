Air strikes attributed to Israel over Damascus have critically wounded one soldier, Syrian regime's media reported.

Syria’s regime's news agency, SANA, citing military officials, said the strikes over the capital's southwest early Wednesday also caused “material damage” without giving further details.

"At around 2205 GMT (01:05 am local time), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions southwest of Damascus," SANA cited a military source as saying.

It reported that regime's air defences shot down some of the missiles.

Israeli authorities did not comment immediately.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in regime-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on May 29, targeting locations in the vicinity of Damascus.

Israel has also targeted the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times this past year, often putting it out of commission.