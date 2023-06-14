WORLD
Fresh ethnic clashes in India's Manipur leave many dead, injured
Violence between members of the Kuki ethnic group and the majority Meiteis erupted on May 3, sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education.
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India earlier this month. / Photo: (Indian Army/Handout via Reuters) / Others
June 14, 2023

At least nine people have been reported killed in the latest clashes between members of rival ethnic groups in India's northeastern state of Manipur, police said, as security forces pressed on with a hunt for illegal weapons.

K Shivakanta Singh, a senior police official in the state capital of Imphal, told reporters on Wednesday that a gun battle between rival factions erupted on Tuesday and went on for hours.

"We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Singh said. "The situation remains volatile."

Federal security force reinforcements have been sent to the state and they have been searching for illegal weapons.

Violence between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the low lands, erupted on May 3, sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

At least 80 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have been displaced in the state on the Myanmar border that is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stalled peace efforts

Civil society organisations from the Meitei and Kuki communities have refused to join a peace committee set up by the federal government in the brokering peace.

On May 3, members of the hill tribes including Kuki launched a protest against the possible extension of their benefits to the dominant Meiteis.

Meiteis account for half of Manipur's population and extending limited affirmative action quotas to them would mean they would get a share in education and government jobs reserved for Kukis and others.

Manipur shares a nearly 400-km border with Myanmar and a coup there in 2021 pushed thousands of refugees into the Indian state.

Kukis share ethnic lineage with Myanmar’s Chin community and Meiteis feared they would be outnumbered by the arrival of the refugees.

