WORLD
1 MIN READ
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirms his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. This as deadly Russian air strikes hit the southern city of Odessa, hours after Vladimir Putin says he's open to peace talks with Ukraine, but only when the west stops arming Kiev. Former EU political adviser, Wolfgang Sporrer, unpacks the significance of this move.
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons / Others
June 14, 2023
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us