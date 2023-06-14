June 14, 2023
Could Trump’s criminal case derail his 2024 goal?
The former US President Donald Trump is back at his home in New Jersey, after his arrest and arraignment in an historic criminal case. Trump pleaded 'not guilty' to thirty seven charges related to his handling of classified documents containing national and international military secrets after police found them stored at his Florida home. Political strategist Fred Hicks explains.
