At least 79 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Greece

At least 79 migrants have died and dozens are missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Greece, in the deadliest such incident this year. More than a hundred people were rescued but no one knows how many were on board. Greece is one of the main routes for tens of thousands of migrants seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.