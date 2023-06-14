Russia is the biggest threat, China undermines stability, Berlin says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and members of his governing coalition have announced the country's first ever National Security Strategy. Prompted by Russia's attack on Ukraine, it seeks to identify new strategic threats and better ways to manage them. It puts Germany's security at the centre of foreign policy above economic self-interest and includes a commitment to spend more on defence. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.