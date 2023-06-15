WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese rocket carries record 41 satellites into space
The satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services, verification of related technologies.
The rocket was launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, founded in March 1966. / Photo: AP Archive
June 15, 2023

China has launched into space its biggest constellations of satellites aboard a single rocket, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Long March-2D Y88 rocket carried a record 41 satellites, including Jilin-1 Gaofen 06A, into the space on Thursday, setting a domestic record for the most satellites lifted in one go.

These satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services and verification of related technologies.

It was the 476th flight mission of the China-built Long March rocket series.

The satellites were launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 13:30 pm local time (0530GMT).

Also known as Base 25, it is located in Kelan county, China’s northwestern Shanxi province.

Founded in March 1966, the center is the second of China’s four launch sites, which began full operations in 1968.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
