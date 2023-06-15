Türkiye’s security forces have “neutralised” more than a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry announced.

“Destroying terrorist targets in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 16 more terrorists who carried out an attack,” the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The number of terrorists “neutralised” in the region rose to 57 with the latest counter-terrorism operation, the ministry said.

Related PKK ‘officers’ lead a life of luxury as lower-rung terrorists rot in misery

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.