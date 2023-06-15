June 15, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 78 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Greece
Greece has declared three days of national mourning after dozens of migrants died when their boat capsized off its shores. There are reports that between 400 and 750 people may have been on board - more than a hundred have been rescued but an unknown number are still missing. Hellenic Red Cross volunteer Giorgio Hatzigeorgiou weighs in.
At least 78 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Greece / Others
Explore