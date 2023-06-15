June 15, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Stoltenberg says NATO support to Ukraine 'making a difference'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance's support to Ukraine is making a difference in its counteroffensive. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has also urged Allies to dig deep for Kiev and continue to supply weapons. He's promised to stand by the country. Peter Zalmayev, director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, discusses NATO’s support for Ukraine.
Stoltenberg says NATO support to Ukraine 'making a difference' / Others
Explore