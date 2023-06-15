NATO Defence ministers pledge more weapons to help Kiev in offensive

Ukraine says it has made advances on both the south and eastern fronts, as it continues its counteroffensive. Despite the gains, Russia has continued its assault on the country. In the early hours of Thursday morning, Kherson was hit by Russian missiles. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Meanwhile NATO Defence ministers have been meeting in Brussels ahead of next month's summit in Lithuania. The US has promised to stand by Kiev, and has solicited pledges for further military aid from partner nations. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.