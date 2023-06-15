WORLD
'Mass casualty collision' in Canada's Manitoba leaves 15 dead
Crash occurred near Carberry town in southwestern Manitoba province, making it one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.
First responders secure the area at the crash scene near Carberry in this still image obtained from a social media video. / Photo: Reuters
June 15, 2023

At least 15 people died when a truck collided with a vehicle carrying elderly passengers in central Canada's Manitoba province, police have said.

"Fifteen people have been confirmed deceased," Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Hill told a press conference on Thursday, adding that "10 people were transported to hospital with various injuries."

The majority of passengers in the transport vehicle, which was carrying about 25 people, were seniors, Hill said.

Thursday's crash occurred near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km west of Winnipeg, making it one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.

'Tragic accident'

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp broadcast video from the scene that showed firefighters spraying water on a burning white vehicle that was in a ditch to the side of the road.

It also showed a still picture of a blue truck with a smashed-in front.

The Winnipeg Free Press said the second vehicle was operated by Handi-Transit, which transports the elderly and those with disabilities.

Manitoba health authorities said "mass casualty response" was under way.

"My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry," Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said on Twitter.

In neighbouring Saskatchewan, 16 people died in April 2018 after a truck hit a bus transporting a junior hockey team on a rural road.

The truck driver was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
