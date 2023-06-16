June 16, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fighting in Sudan enters third month as death toll climbs
Almost 1,000 civilians have been killed and millions more displaced in Sudan since fighting between the military and the RSF paramilitary group broke out in April. Efforts to end the conflict have largely failed and supplies of food, water and medicine have all but dried up. UNICEF Deputy Representative for Sudan Mary Louise Eagleton explains more about the humanitarian situation
Fighting in Sudan enters third month as death toll climbs / Others
Explore